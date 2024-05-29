Mitie Group Advances Share Buyback, Enhances Treasury

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has announced the purchase of 69,625 of its own ordinary shares as part of its Share Buyback Programme, with prices ranging from 121.2000 to 122.0000 GBp per share. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, and following the transaction, the company will have over 1.33 billion ordinary shares in issue. Mitie, a leading technology-led Facilities Transformation company in the UK, continues to showcase robust ESG credentials and has been acknowledged with multiple industry awards.

