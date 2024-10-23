News & Insights

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited Announces AGM Details

October 23, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Melbourne, with an option for shareholders to participate online. Shareholders are encouraged to stay updated via the ASX platform and the company’s website for any changes. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic directions and future plans.

