Mithril Silver and Gold Expands Share Listing on ASX

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the ASX on November 22, 2024. This move highlights the company’s efforts to bolster its market presence and potentially attract more investors. The new securities could represent a strategic growth opportunity for both the company and its shareholders.
For further insights into AU:MTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.