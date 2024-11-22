Mithril Silver and Gold Expands Share Listing on ASX

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the ASX on November 22, 2024. This move highlights the company’s efforts to bolster its market presence and potentially attract more investors. The new securities could represent a strategic growth opportunity for both the company and its shareholders.

