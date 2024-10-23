Mithril Silver and Gold Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has announced the quotation of 10.4 million new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 23, 2024. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, indicating a strategic expansion of the company’s market presence. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s growth and potential increase in shareholder value.

