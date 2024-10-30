News & Insights

Mithril Silver and Gold Boosts Exploration in Mexico

October 30, 2024 — 11:29 pm EDT

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has reported significant drilling results from its Copalquin District project in Mexico, highlighting increased historic mining activity and high-grade gold and silver discoveries. The company has enhanced its financial standing with a recent capital raise and dual listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. These developments position Mithril as a key player in the promising Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend.

