Mithril Silver and Gold Boosts Exploration in Mexico

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has reported significant drilling results from its Copalquin District project in Mexico, highlighting increased historic mining activity and high-grade gold and silver discoveries. The company has enhanced its financial standing with a recent capital raise and dual listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. These developments position Mithril as a key player in the promising Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend.

