Mithril Silver and Gold Announces Share Quotation

November 03, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has announced the quotation of 24.6 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their capital market activities. This move is part of previously announced transactions, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial strategies. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it can influence the company’s stock performance and market presence.

