Mithril Resources Secures $12.5M for Expansion

Mithril Resources Ltd has successfully raised A$12.5 million through a highly oversubscribed placement, enabling a significant expansion of its drilling operations in the Copalquin District. The capital boost will allow the company to quadruple its drilling target to 40,000 metres in 2025, aiming to expand its gold resource and explore new target areas. This development positions Mithril to advance its exploration activities and potentially establish Copalquin as a world-class gold-silver district.

