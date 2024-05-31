Mithril Director’s Major Stock Holding Changes

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Garry Thomas, director of Mithril Resources Ltd, has reported a significant change in his holdings within the company. Thomas has acquired a combined total of 1,775,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 100,000 quoted options, and disposed of an equal number of shares and options, resulting in a net change in his direct and indirect interests. These transactions have been disclosed to the ASX under the required listing rule and are now part of the public record.

