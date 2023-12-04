News & Insights

Mithra: Gedeon Richter To Have Commercial Rights For ESTELLE, DONESTA In China

December 04, 2023

(RTTNews) - Mithra has signed a binding Head of Terms with Gedeon Richter Plc. related to an agreement for the development and commercialization of ESTELLE and DONESTA in China. ESTELLE is the first estetrol-based combined oral contraceptive and DONESTA is Mithra's investigational, hormone therapy medicine containing estetrol for the treatment of the symptoms of menopause. Upon the finalization of the license agreements, Gedeon Richter will have the exclusive commercial rights for both ESTELLE and DONESTA in China. Gedeon Richter will perform and fund the clinical studies required to obtain approvals in China.

Upon the closing of the licencing agreements, Mithra will receive a combined milestone payment of 4.5 million euros. The deal foresees a total of 1.2 million euros in payments for the achievement of regulatory milestones for the products, and a 8.5 million euros in sales-related milestones, and a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percent share of cumulative net sales after launch.

ESTELLE is commercialized as a combined oral contraceptive in the US and Canada under the brand name NEXTSTELLIS and in Europe by Gedeon Richter as DROVELIS. Gedeon Richter, headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe.

