Mithra Pharmaceuticals (EBR:MITRA) Price Target Decreased by 28.61% to 8.14

The average one-year price target for Mithra Pharmaceuticals (EBR:MITRA) has been revised to 8.14 / share. This is an decrease of 28.61% from the prior estimate of 11.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 310.02% from the latest reported closing price of 1.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mithra Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITRA is 0.01%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 1,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 287K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITRA by 61.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 202K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 124K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITRA by 43.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 120K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 27.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITRA by 39.44% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITRA by 59.00% over the last quarter.

