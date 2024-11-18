Mitesco Restructures Debt and Shifts Focus to Cloud

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Mitesco ( (MITI) ) has shared an announcement.

Mitesco, Inc. is actively restructuring its debts and obligations by exchanging over $10 million into common stock and processing agreements to further cancel $13.5 million in preferred shares. The company is shifting its focus toward data center operations and cloud computing, anticipating market growth and hoping to enhance its balance sheet. Despite positive feedback from investors, there is no guarantee of success, and liquidity remains a challenge. Mitesco plans to register the resale of common stock to improve tradability, aiming for a fresh start to attract growth capital.

