Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shareholders have endured a 50% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 50% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 6.2% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Mitek Systems reported an EPS drop of 1.7% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 50% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

It is of course excellent to see how Mitek Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Mitek Systems shareholders did even worse, losing 50%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.0% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Mitek Systems has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

