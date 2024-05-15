Mitek Systems' (MITK) Q2 Earnings Decline, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Mitek Systems MITK reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 24 cents per share compared with 30 cents a year ago. The bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents per share.



Revenues increased 2% year over year to $47 million from $46.1 million a year ago. The top-line beat the consensus estimate by 1.03%.



Innovative product mix strategies, along with healthy adoption of its fraud management solutions, are cushioning the top-line performance. Flagship products such as Check Fraud Defender, MiVIP, MiPass and ID R&D biometrics are gaining traction in the market, contributing to revenue growth.



The company also declared a two-year share repurchase program of up to $50 million shares. Shares of the MITK have gained 46.3% in the past year at par with the industry’s rise of 46.3%.

Mitek Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mitek Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Software & Hardware revenues (53% of total revenues) declined 1.5% year over year to $24.9 million. Despite solid momentum in new identity products (MiVIP, MiPass and ID R&D biometrics), softness in heritage identity products’ revenues which include Mobile Verify, led to the downfall in this particular segment.



Services and other revenues (47%) climbed to $22 million from $20.9 million in the year-earlier quarter.



Gross margin for the fiscal second quarter was 87%, almost on par with the prior-year quarter level. Solid software and hardware gross margins of 100% and a margin of 72% from services and other revenue were registered.

Operating Details

Operating expenses for the reported quarter were $46.3 million compared with $37.4 million a year ago. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $27.9 million compared with $22.7 million a year ago. The uptick was due to the imposition of fees on delayed filings.



Non-GAAP operating income came in at $12.8 million compared with $17.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 27%, down from 38%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, MITK had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $130.3 million compared with $123.9 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



During the quarter, cash flow from operations was $7.1 million compared with $6.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company projects revenues in the range of $180-$185 million.



Full-year fiscal 2024 non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the range of 30% to 31%.

Zacks Rank

MITK carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

BlackBerry’s BB fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 200%. The bottom line improved from the prior-year quarter’s non-GAAP loss of 2 cents per share.



BB has lost 37.7% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 31.6%. In the last quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.



Blackbaud BLKB reported first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. The bottom line increased 29.2% year over year.



Shares of BLKB have gained 9.2% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 31.6% in the past year. In the last quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.4%.



Cadence Design Systems CDNS reported first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. However, it decreased 9.3% year over year.



In the past year, CDNS has gained 39.9% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 31.6%. It currently has a long-term growth expectation of 17.8%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.