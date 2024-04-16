Mitek Systems' (MITK) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y

Mitek Systems MITK reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 14 cents per share compared with 31 cents a year ago.



Revenues decreased 19.2% year over year to $36.9 million from $45.7 million a year ago.



The top-line decline was mainly due to tougher year-over-year comparisons. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company secured a big multi-year mobile check deposit reorder with a single customer. The led to the pulling forward of $7 million of future revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. It also included $2.7 million of revenues that was recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Following the announcement, shares of MITK are down 2.6% in premarket trading on Apr 16.



The company also issued preliminary second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenue results. The company anticipates second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues in the band of $46 million to $47 million.

Mitek Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mitek Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Software & Hardware revenues (43.3% of total revenues) declined 39% year over year to $16 million.



Services and other revenues (56.7%) climbed to $20.9 million from $19.3 million in the year-earlier quarter.



The uptick in the services and other revenues category was primarily attributable to healthy growth in SaaS revenue coupled with an increase in maintenance revenues related to deposits, product and software sales.



Gross margin for the fiscal first quarter was 85%, down from 89% in the year-ago quarter. This was owing to unfavorable product mix shift.

Operating Details

Operating expenses for the reported quarter were $38.3 million compared with $32.3 million a year ago. Non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $25.8 million compared with $22.2 million a year ago.



Non-GAAP operating income came in at $5.6 million compared with $18.4 million in year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 15%, down from 40% in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, MITK had cash and cash equivalents of $64.5 million compared with $58.9 million as of Sep 30, 2023.



For fiscal 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $9.463 million against cash flow of $5.26 million in fiscal 2022. Cash flow performance was affected by payment of $7.8 million in cash taxes for fiscal 2023 in the quarter under review.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, company projects revenues in the range of $180-$185 million.



Full-year fiscal 2024 non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the range of 30% to 31%.

