Mitek Systems (MITK) Price Target Increased by 7.87% to 19.58

The average one-year price target for Mitek Systems (NasdaqCM:MITK) has been revised to 19.58 / share. This is an increase of 7.87% from the prior estimate of 18.16 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.26% from the latest reported closing price of 13.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITK is 0.16%, an increase of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 38,230K shares. The put/call ratio of MITK is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Grotto Capital holds 3,460K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,653K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 3,045K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 52.12% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 1,840K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 37.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 1,177K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 38.37% over the last quarter.

Mitek Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mitek Systems Inc. is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.