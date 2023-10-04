Mitek Systems (MITK) Price Target Increased by 22.41% to 18.11

The average one-year price target for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) has been revised to 18.10 / share. This is an increase of 22.41% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.77% from the latest reported closing price of 10.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITK is 0.13%, an increase of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.40% to 36,573K shares. The put/call ratio of MITK is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Grotto Capital holds 4,120K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,913K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 38.59% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 1,818K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 1,777K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 67.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 277.46% over the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 1,752K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares, representing a decrease of 51.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Mitek Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mitek Systems Inc. is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.