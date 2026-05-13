Mitek Systems (MITK) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Mitek Systems (NasdaqCM:MITK) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of $16.66 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.30% from the latest reported closing price of $13.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 37.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITK is 0.07%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 40,124K shares. The put/call ratio of MITK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 2,575K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares , representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 1,910K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares , representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,896K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,894K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 84.30% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,493K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.