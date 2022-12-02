Mitek Systems (MITK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mitek Systems (MITK) closed the most recent trading day at $10.45, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile imaging software company had lost 3.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.93%.

Mitek Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.97 million, up 17.12% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mitek Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.94% higher within the past month. Mitek Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Mitek Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.48, so we one might conclude that Mitek Systems is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Computer - Optical Imaging industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

