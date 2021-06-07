Mitek Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Mitek Systems' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mitek Systems is:

5.7% = US$9.5m ÷ US$168m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Mitek Systems' Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

When you first look at it, Mitek Systems' ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 13% either. Mitek Systems was still able to see a decent net income growth of 8.0% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Mitek Systems' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 25% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:MITK Past Earnings Growth June 7th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is MITK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MITK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Mitek Systems Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Mitek Systems has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

