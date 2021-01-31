Mitek Systems, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 67%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$26m, some 2.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.05, 67% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:MITK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Mitek Systems from five analysts is for revenues of US$115.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 9.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 4.4% to US$0.21 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$115.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.25 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 45% to US$19.75, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Mitek Systems, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Mitek Systems' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 9.8% increase next year well below the historical 27%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Mitek Systems is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Mitek Systems. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mitek Systems. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Mitek Systems going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Mitek Systems that you need to be mindful of.

