Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Mitek Systems (MITK). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 10.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12 in the previous session. Mitek Systems has gained 12.1% since the start of the year compared to the -0.6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 12.1% return for the Zacks Computer - Optical Imaging industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 5, 2026, Mitek Systems reported EPS of $0.26 versus consensus estimate of $0.2 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 10.5%.

Valuation Metrics

Mitek Systems may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Mitek Systems has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.6X versus its peer group's average of 9.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Mitek Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Mitek Systems fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Mitek Systems shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

