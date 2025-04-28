Markets
MITK

Mitek Systems Appoints Garrett Gafke As COO

April 28, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK), a software company, on Monday announced the appointment of Garrett Gafke as Chief Operating Officer.

Gafke will focus on streamlining operations, innovation, and strengthening Mitek's global leadership in digital identity verification and fraud prevention.

Gafke brings decades of experience in growing and transforming technology businesses.

Friday, Mitek had closed 0.24% higher at $8.32 on the Nasdaq.

