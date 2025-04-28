Mitek Systems Appoints Garrett Gafke As COO

(RTTNews) - Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK), a software company, on Monday announced the appointment of Garrett Gafke as Chief Operating Officer.

Gafke will focus on streamlining operations, innovation, and strengthening Mitek's global leadership in digital identity verification and fraud prevention.

Gafke brings decades of experience in growing and transforming technology businesses.

Friday, Mitek had closed 0.24% higher at $8.32 on the Nasdaq.

