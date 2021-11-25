Mitchells & Butlers warns of persistent challenges, sales top pre-pandemic levels

Nov 25 (Reuters) - British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L on Thursday warned that the trading environment remained challenging, with rising costs putting pressure on the sector, even as like-for-like sales in recent months exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

"Brexit remains an important event for the market and has created risks for the sector, principally around the supply and cost of products and workforce shortages," the London-listed company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

