Mitchells & Butlers warns of persistent challenges, sales top pre-pandemic levels

British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers on Thursday warned that the trading environment remained challenging, with rising costs putting pressure on the sector, even as like-for-like sales in recent months exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

"Brexit remains an important event for the market and has created risks for the sector, principally around the supply and cost of products and workforce shortages," the London-listed company said.

