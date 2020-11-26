Mitchells & Butlers Slips To Loss In FY20 On Weak Sales; Says Optimistic To Regain Momentum

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc. (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 loss before tax was 123 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 177 million pounds.

Basic loss per share was 26.2 pence, compared to profit of 33.5 pence a year ago.

Adjusted loss per share was 6.3 pence, compared to prior year's profit of 37.2 pence.

Operating profit plunged to 8 million pounds from 297 million pounds last year. Adjusted operating profit declined 68.8 percent to 99 million pounds.

Total sales of 1.48 billion pounds declined 34.1 percent from last year's 2.24 billion pounds, reflecting the closure period from March 20 to July 4 due to Covid-19.

Like-for-like sales over the period declined 3.5 percent with a strong start to the year superseded by the subsequent impact of a prolonged period of enforced closure and social distancing restrictions.

Looking ahead, Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said, "...we remain optimistic that we will be able to regain the momentum previously built and continue to achieve sustained market outperformance, when the current operating restrictions are eased."

