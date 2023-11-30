Mitchells & Butlers Slips To FY23 Loss, Revenues Rise; 8-week LFL Sales Up

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 loss before tax was 13 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 8 million pounds.

For the 53 weeks ended September 30, loss per share was 0.7 pence, compared to profit per share of 2.2 pence a year ago.

On a 52-week basis, adjusted profit before tax was 112 million pounds, compared to 124 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 15.6 pence, down from 18.0 pence a year ago.

Total revenue grew to 2.50 billion pounds from prior year's 2.21 billion pounds. Like-for-like sales growth for the period was 9.1 percent comprising an increase in like-for-like food sales of 8.6 percent and an increase in like-for-like drink sales of 9.9 percent.

Regarding the current trading, the company said that for the eight weeks since the year end, like-for-like sales against last year have increased by 7.2 percent.

