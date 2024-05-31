Mitchells & Butlers Shares Capital Update

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Mitchells & Butlers PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, their total capital comprises 597,742,068 ordinary shares with no treasury shares held. Shareholders can use this total voting rights figure as a reference point for declaring changes in their stake according to the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:MAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.