Mitchells & Butlers Shares Capital Update

May 31, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Mitchells & Butlers PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, their total capital comprises 597,742,068 ordinary shares with no treasury shares held. Shareholders can use this total voting rights figure as a reference point for declaring changes in their stake according to the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

