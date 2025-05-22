Mitchells & Butlers Posts Strong H1 Results

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L, MLB), on Thursday, reported a strong financial results for the first half of the 2025 fiscal year, driven by continued focus on its diverse portfolio of brands, with disciplined cost control initiatives underpinning its profitability.

Total revenue for the period reached £1,454 million, reflecting an increase of 4.2% from £1,396 million in the same period of last year.

The company also reported a profit before tax of £134 million, significantly improving from £108 million in the prior half-year. Basic earnings per share rose to 16.8p from 13.6p per share earned a year ago.

Adjusted operating profit surged to £181 million from £164 million last year. Operating profit saw an impressive rise, up 10.4% year-on-year to £181 million, compared to £164 million in 2024. Operating margins expanded to 12.4% from the previous year's 11.7%.

For the 28 weeks ending April 12, 2025, the company reported a notable increase in like-for-like sales of 4.3%, highlighting its strategic focus on maximizing guest appeal and operational efficiencies.

With such strong results, Mitchells & Butlers expects full-year operating profit to be at the upper end of the current market consensus, reflecting confidence in its ongoing strategic initiatives.

