Mitchells & Butlers margins squeezed by inflation, heat wave hits sales

July 21 (Reuters) - Pub operator Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L said on Thursday that surging costs have pressured its margins, while extremely hot weather in the country had slowed sales growth towards the end of the third-quarter.

The UK's hospitality sector is reeling from a worsening cost-of-living crisis that has forced consumers to cut discretionary spends.

The owner of All Bar One, Sizzling Pubs, Toby Carvery and Vintage Inns brands said pressures on utilities, wages and food costs would persist at or above current levels well into the next financial year, prolonging the medium-term impact on its margins.

The company, which has about 1,700 restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom, said like-for-like sales were up 0.9% in the quarter compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, slowing from a 2.2% growth seen in the first five weeks of the quarter.

Pub group Fuller, Smith & Turner FSTA.L also warned of inflationary pressures while reporting a 3% rise in total sales compared with pre-pandemic levels in the first 16 weeks of financial year 2023.

Last week, Mitchells & Butlers' rival J D Wetherspoon JDW.L had warned of losses this year as costs for labour, repairs and marketing eat into its bottom line.

