Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) Price Target Increased by 7.05% to 318.47

The average one-year price target for Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) has been revised to 318.47 / share. This is an increase of 7.05% from the prior estimate of 297.50 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 277.75 to a high of 357.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.00% from the latest reported closing price of 248.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitchells & Butlers. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAB is 0.03%, a decrease of 34.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 24,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,387K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,194K shares, representing a decrease of 18.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 19.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,348K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 6.26% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,513K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,045K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,897K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

