Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 269.89

The average one-year price target for Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) has been revised to 269.89 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 252.76 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 325.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.17% from the latest reported closing price of 228.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitchells & Butlers. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAB is 0.04%, a decrease of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 23,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,127K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,915K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 15.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,394K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,113K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing a decrease of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 4.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,935K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,897K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 6.38% over the last quarter.

