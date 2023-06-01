Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) Price Target Increased by 24.09% to 245.92

The average one-year price target for Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) has been revised to 245.92 / share. This is an increase of 24.09% from the prior estimate of 198.19 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 149.48 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.26% from the latest reported closing price of 206.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitchells & Butlers. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAB is 0.03%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 23,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,915K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 33.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,394K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 34.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,401K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709K shares, representing a decrease of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,937K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 21.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,935K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 14.39% over the last quarter.

