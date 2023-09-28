News & Insights

Markets

Mitchells & Butlers LFL Sales Rise In Q4, FY23; Sees New Year Outturn At Top End Of Consensus View

September 28, 2023 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported Thursday that its like-for-like or LFL sales increased 9.7 percent in the fourth quarter and 9.1 percent in fiscal 2023. Total sales growth for the full year was 10.5 percent.

In its trading statement, the company said the results were supported by sustained growth in both food and drink volumes and reflecting an increasing out-performance against the market.

In the fourth quarter, food LFL sales climbed 11.6 percent and drink sales went up 6.4 percent.

For fiscal 2023, food LFL sales grew 8.6 percent and drink sales went up 9.9 percent.

Looking ahead, the company said, "Cost headwinds are abating and remain at the bottom end of the range previously identified. We remain mindful of the challenging macroeconomic environment and pressures on the consumer however, as trading continues to be strong, we have confidence that the current year outturn will be at the top end of consensus expectations, with momentum into FY 2024."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.