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Mitchells & Butlers H1 Profit Rises On Revenue Growth

May 21, 2026 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported Thursday higher profit in first half of fiscal 2026, with increased revenues.

In the first half, profit before tax was 143 million pounds, compared to 134 million pounds last year.

Earnings per share were 17.8 pence, higher than 16.7 pence a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 17.3 pence, compared to 16.7 pence last year.

Total revenue increased to 1.49 billion pounds from 1.45 billion pounds in the prior year.

Like-for-like sales grew 3.0 percent in the 30 weeks to April 25, including Easter in both years, driven by a very strong first quarter.

In the most recent 3 weeks, like-for-like sales growth was 1.1 percent, broadly consistent with the second quarter reflecting a strong prior year comparative. The company said the result was benefited from favourable weather alongside some indications of macroeconomic pressures and, more recently, disruption from tube strikes

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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