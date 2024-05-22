Mitchells & Butlers H1 Profit Rises; LFL Sales Up 7.0%

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L, MLB) reported that, on a statutory basis, profit before tax for the half year was 108 million pounds compared to 40 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 13.5 pence compared to 5.4 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 164 million pounds, an increase of 64.0%. Adjusted earnings per share was 13.5 pence compared to 5.5 pence.

For the 28 weeks ended 13 April 2024, sales were 1.40 billion pounds compared to 1.28 billion pounds, last year. Like-for-like sales in the first half increased by 7.0%.

Looking forward, the Group expects the current year outturn will be at the top end of consensus expectations, with momentum for further progress going forward into fiscal 2025.

