News & Insights

Markets

Mitchells & Butlers H1 Profit Rises; LFL Sales Up 7.0%

May 22, 2024 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L, MLB) reported that, on a statutory basis, profit before tax for the half year was 108 million pounds compared to 40 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 13.5 pence compared to 5.4 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 164 million pounds, an increase of 64.0%. Adjusted earnings per share was 13.5 pence compared to 5.5 pence.

For the 28 weeks ended 13 April 2024, sales were 1.40 billion pounds compared to 1.28 billion pounds, last year. Like-for-like sales in the first half increased by 7.0%.

Looking forward, the Group expects the current year outturn will be at the top end of consensus expectations, with momentum for further progress going forward into fiscal 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.