Mitchells & Butlers Grants Share Options to Executives

December 04, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Mitchells & Butlers has granted options for ordinary shares under its Performance Share Plan to key directors and managers, with vesting conditions tied to operating cash flow, EPS growth, and sustainability performance. The options are exercisable after the FY 2025-2027 cycle, with a maximum of 494,908 shares for Phil Urban, 413,849 shares for Tim Jones, and further options for Andrew Freeman. These options reflect Mitchells & Butlers’ strategic focus on financial growth and sustainability.

