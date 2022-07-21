Mitchells & Butlers flags challenging business environment on cost pressures

July 21 (Reuters) - British restaurant and pub operator Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L on Thursday flagged a challenging trading environment due to surging costs in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict and low consumer spending amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

The company, which has about 1,700 restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom, said quarterly like-for-like sales were up 0.9% compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

