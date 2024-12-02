News & Insights

Mitchells & Butlers Executives Engage in Share Transactions

December 02, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Mitchells & Butlers announced key share transactions by its executives, with Director Tim Jones exercising options over 189,750 shares and selling a portion to cover associated taxes, while retaining the rest. Similarly, Andrew Freeman, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), exercised options over 36,857 shares, retaining them entirely. These moves align with the company’s shareholding policy, reflecting strategic management involvement in the firm.

