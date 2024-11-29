Mitchells & Butlers Director Buys Company Shares

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.
Mitchells & Butlers plc has announced that Director Dave Coplin purchased 1,360 ordinary shares at a price of £2.46265 each on the London Stock Exchange. This move signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance, which could attract attention from investors interested in the stock’s market activity.
