Markets

Mitchells & Butlers: CFO Designate Emma Harris Joins Firm, Tim Jones To Retire On July 6

April 24, 2026 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers (MLB, MAB.L, MBPFF), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, said Friday that Chief Financial Officer designate Emma Harris joined the firm on April 20.

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director Tim Jones will retire at close of business on July 6. Jones joined as CFO and an Executive Director of M&B in October 2010.

It was on October 23 last year that the company announced the appointment of Harris to succeed Jones as CFO and an Executive Director.

Harris has been the Finance Director - Food at retail major Marks and Spencer Group Plc.

On LSE, shares of Mitchells & Butlers were losing 0.96 percent trading at 258.50 pence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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