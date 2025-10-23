Markets

Mitchells & Butlers Appoints Marks And Spencer's Emma Harris As CFO To Succeed Tim Jones

October 23, 2025 — 03:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, Thursday announced the appointment of Emma Harris to succeed Tim Jones as Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of M&B.

Emma is currently Finance Director - Food at retail major Marks and Spencer Group Plc.

The company is yet to decide on the time of the formal appointment, which is currently expected to take place in early Summer 2026. Until the full and complete handover is achieved, Jones will remain in his current role.

The firm will make a further announcement once the effective dates of Harris' appointment and Jones' retirement are confirmed.

Jones earlier this year had indicated to the Board that he plans to retire from full time work, after fifteen years of service. Jones joined as CFO and an Executive Director of M&B in October 2010.

Bob Ivell, Chair of M&B, said, "Emma has demonstrated a strong track record leading finance teams in a wide variety of roles within Asda, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Marks and Spencer, all very successful retail businesses, and we look forward to working with her to capitalise on our strong competitive and financial position to continue to build value into the future."

On the LSE, Mitchells & Butlers shares were trading at 249 pence, down 1.4%.

