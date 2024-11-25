News & Insights

Stocks

Mitchells & Butlers to Announce Year-End Results

November 25, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mitchells & Butlers, a prominent operator of managed pubs and restaurants, is set to announce its final results for the fiscal year ending on September 28, 2024, on November 27, 2024. The company, known for its diverse portfolio of brands including Harvester and All Bar One, continues to be a key player in the hospitality sector.

For further insights into GB:MAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.