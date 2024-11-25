Mitchells & Butlers to Announce Year-End Results

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mitchells & Butlers, a prominent operator of managed pubs and restaurants, is set to announce its final results for the fiscal year ending on September 28, 2024, on November 27, 2024. The company, known for its diverse portfolio of brands including Harvester and All Bar One, continues to be a key player in the hospitality sector.

For further insights into GB:MAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.