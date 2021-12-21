Mitchells & Butlers agrees $860 mln pension insurance deal with L&G

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L has agreed a 650 million pounds ($860 million) pension insurance deal with Legal & General LGEN.L, L&G said on Tuesday.

The deal insures all members in the Mitchells & Butlers Executive Pension Plan, British insurer L&G said in a statement.

British companies have been paying insurers to take on the risk of their defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes in recent years through the so-called bulk annuity market, as the schemes are costly to run, and many are in deficit.

Insurance enables companies to take pension risk off their balance sheets.

The bulk annuity market will likely see a lower value of transactions this year than last, industry specialists say, due to a lack of large - one billion pound-plus - deals.

However, the pipeline remains strong, they add.

($1 = 0.7558 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Mark Potter)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.