News & Insights

Markets

Mitchells & Butlers 51 Week Total, LFL Sales Rise; Says Confident In FY Result At Top End Of View

September 26, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported Thursday that its total sales in the 51-week year to date period increased 5.9 percent on a reported basis, and grew 5.2 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.

In the fourth-quarter to date, LFL sales grew 2.5 percent.

In its pre-close trading update for the period covering the 51 weeks ended September 21, the company noted that sales growth has remained ahead of the market through the fourth quarter, with all brands in growth.

Food LFL sales grew 2 percent in the fourth quarter and 5.3 percent in the 51 weeks. Drink LFL sales were up 3 percent in the fourth quarter and 4.9 percent in the 51 weeks.

Looking ahead, Mitchells & Butlers said it remains confident in the delivery of a full year result at the upper end of consensus expectations, coupled with a robust sales performance, ahead of the market.

The financial year is a 52-week accounting year ending September 28.

Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said, "Sales growth has continued to normalise as inflationary cost pressures ease whilst our diverse portfolio of established brands and advantaged estate locations underpin our outperformance against the market. We enter the new financial year armed with a fresh wave of initiatives under our Ignite programme and a full capital investment programme planned to deliver cost efficiencies, increased sales and to further drive market out-performance and increasing profitability."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.