Mitchell Services Sees Q1 Challenges, Eyes Future Growth

Mitchell Services Limited reported a challenging first quarter of FY25 with a notable dip in revenue and EBITDA due to several external factors, including adverse weather and industry disruptions. Despite these setbacks, the company boasts a strong balance sheet with net debt significantly reduced, and anticipates improved performance in the latter half of the year as new contracts ramp up. Additionally, their joint venture, Loop Decarbonisation Solutions, has secured its first purchase order, highlighting growth in the decarbonisation sector.

