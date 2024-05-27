Mitchell Services Outperforms Debt Reduction Targets

Mitchell Services Limited (AU:MSV) has released an update.

Mitchell Services Limited has significantly reduced its net debt from $39.0m to $6.5m as of April 2024, exceeding its reduction target ahead of schedule and signaling a lower than anticipated net debt by June 2024. The company maintains a robust capital management strategy, with an expected FY24 final dividend of approximately 2 cents per share, echoing its interim payout and totaling an estimated 4 cents per share for the year. This financial strength enables the company to continue pursuing growth opportunities while maximizing shareholder returns.

