Mitchell Services AGM Confirms Strategic Resolutions

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed by a significant majority. Key outcomes included the re-election of directors Peter Miller and Robert Douglas and the approval of additional placement capacity. These results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

