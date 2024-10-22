News & Insights

Mitchell Services AGM Confirms Strategic Resolutions

Mitchell Services Limited (AU:MSV) has released an update.

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed by a significant majority. Key outcomes included the re-election of directors Peter Miller and Robert Douglas and the approval of additional placement capacity. These results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

