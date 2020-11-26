Mitchell Rales Is The Co-Founder & Director of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) And Just Spent US$6.1m On Shares

Those following along with Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Mitchell Rales, Co-Founder & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$6.1m on stock at an average price of US$226. While that only increased their holding size by 0.08%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Danaher

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder & Director Mitchell Rales was not their only acquisition of Danaher shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$167 per share in a US$23m purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$217. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Danaher than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DHR Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Danaher

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Danaher insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$17b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Danaher Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Danaher has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Danaher may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.