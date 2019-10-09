Markets
MINDP

Mitcham Industries Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 10/11/19, Mitcham Industries Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: MINDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 10/31/19. As a percentage of MINDP's recent share price of $24.11, this dividend works out to approximately 2.33%, so look for shares of MINDP to trade 2.33% lower — all else being equal — when MINDP shares open for trading on 10/11/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.36%, which compares to an average yield of 9.78% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINDP shares, versus MIND:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MINDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Mitcham Industries Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

MINDP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Mitcham Industries Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: MINDP) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MIND) are off about 5.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MINDP MIND

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular