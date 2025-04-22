MITCHAM INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $MIND Reports Quarterly Earnings

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES ($MIND) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $15,040,000, beating estimates of $12,444,000 by $2,596,000.
MITCHAM INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of MITCHAM INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 152,364 shares (+1332.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,209,770
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 103,907 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $825,021
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 69,550 shares (+416.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $552,227
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 65,700 shares (+112.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $521,658
- ARS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 61,219 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486,078
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 57,675 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $457,939
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 33,268 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,147
