MiTAC Holdings (TWSE:3706) Price Target Increased by 10.74% to 136.68

The average one-year price target for MiTAC Holdings (TWSE:3706) has been revised to NT$136.68 / share. This is an increase of 10.74% from the prior estimate of NT$123.42 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$135.34 to a high of NT$140.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.13% from the latest reported closing price of NT$92.90 / share.

MiTAC Holdings Maintains 0.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.98%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in MiTAC Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3706 is 0.06%, an increase of 33.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 49,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,672K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,740K shares , representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3706 by 29.50% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,673K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,593K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3706 by 23.97% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,581K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,515K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3706 by 13.29% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,988K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,718K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3706 by 27.90% over the last quarter.

